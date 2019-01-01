 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Design & build
  5. Emergency Mass Notifications

Emergency Mass Notifications

by Umbrella Technologies

Write a review
Umbrella Technologies Services Design & Build Emergency Mass Notifications
Umbrella Technologies Services Design & Build Emergency Mass Notifications

About this product

Emergencies from active shooters to weather alerts with a flexible solution that sends potentially life-saving notifications through desktop computers, PA systems, VoIP desk phones, mobile devices, fire alarm systems and digital signage.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Umbrella Technologies Logo
Umbrella Technologies is a leading full-service security system integration company focusing on delivering converged open-platform solutions. Having over 15 years of code-level experience designing sophisticated end-to-end video surveillance, access control, mass notification and intrusion protection systems- Umbrella continues to be a valued resource for Commercial and Cannabis businesses seeking security design, consulting, implementation and managed services.