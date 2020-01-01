Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Delivers a fantastic combination of bite-sized, creamy flavors infused with the potent properties of medical-grade cannabis to give users a truly delicious edible. Every bite is filled with a creamy blend of milk and dark chocolate, shortly followed by soothing body sensations that alleviates pain and helps users relax.
