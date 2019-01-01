Day Capsules 150mg 30-pack
by Uncle Herbs Health CenterWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Day Capsules 150mg 30-pack by Uncle Herbs Health Center
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Uncle Herbs Health Center
Vision Statement At Uncle Herb’s Health Center, we strive to create a safe and welcoming environment for every patient. Our trained staff keeps patients well informed by providing them with the educational materials needed for determining their best method of treatment. We also work closely with other state licensed dispensaries around Arizona, providing them with our wholesale high quality products to offer their patients.