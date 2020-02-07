 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Nighttime Chill Pills 80mg

by Uncle Herbs Health Center

About this product

Nightcaps help you slow down and relax with an indica dominant formula that is rich with terpenes and active co-factors.

Ruskie1977

As a person who cannot smoke, but still needs the benefits of MMJ, this is a solid option. The take a bit longer to take affect, sometimes not really taking affect at all. I prefer the nighttime caps because I am a PTSD patient, so the indica keeps me nice and calm all day long. There is no side affect with my pharmaceutical medications, and the feeling is a nice slow leveling out. I also take RSO so these are a nice supplement to that treatment regimen I have. If nothing else please know this product is very appreciated by myself and I'm sure many others who are looking for the healing affects without the side affects of smoking. Please keep up the great work with these. I wouldn't mind seeing a full RSO version of these hit the market. Hint Hint Hint Wink Wink HA

About this brand

Vision Statement At Uncle Herb’s Health Center, we strive to create a safe and welcoming environment for every patient. Our trained staff keeps patients well informed by providing them with the educational materials needed for determining their best method of treatment. We also work closely with other state licensed dispensaries around Arizona, providing them with our wholesale high quality products to offer their patients.