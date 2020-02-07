Ruskie1977 on February 7th, 2020

As a person who cannot smoke, but still needs the benefits of MMJ, this is a solid option. The take a bit longer to take affect, sometimes not really taking affect at all. I prefer the nighttime caps because I am a PTSD patient, so the indica keeps me nice and calm all day long. There is no side affect with my pharmaceutical medications, and the feeling is a nice slow leveling out. I also take RSO so these are a nice supplement to that treatment regimen I have. If nothing else please know this product is very appreciated by myself and I'm sure many others who are looking for the healing affects without the side affects of smoking. Please keep up the great work with these. I wouldn't mind seeing a full RSO version of these hit the market. Hint Hint Hint Wink Wink HA