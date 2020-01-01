 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Vegan Organic Gummy Bears 250mg

Vegan Organic Gummy Bears 250mg

by Uncle Herbs Health Center

Write a review
Uncle Herbs Health Center Edibles Candy Vegan Organic Gummy Bears 250mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Uncle Herb's is excited to offer Vegan Organic Gummy Bears infused with 250 mg of THC. Each package contains 25 gummies imbued with 10 mg of THC to allow for exact dosing. Pop one or two of these Vegan Organic Gummy Bears and a day of awesomeness awaits. Treat yourself to a few more and enjoy the day-long tour through the cosmos. These Vegan Organic Gummy Bears aren't just delicious, they're phenomenal.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Uncle Herbs Health Center Logo
Vision Statement At Uncle Herb’s Health Center, we strive to create a safe and welcoming environment for every patient. Our trained staff keeps patients well informed by providing them with the educational materials needed for determining their best method of treatment. We also work closely with other state licensed dispensaries around Arizona, providing them with our wholesale high quality products to offer their patients.