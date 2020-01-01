 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Willy's Wonder Oil 1g

Willy's Wonder Oil 1g

by Uncle Herbs Health Center

Uncle Herbs Health Center Concentrates Solvent Willy's Wonder Oil 1g

About this product

About this strain

Willy's Wonder

Willy's Wonder

Willy's Wonder, or William's Wonder to the more formal, is one of those cannabis strains of legendary status that you'll just have to try to fully appreciate. Indica-dominant with Afghani genetics, Willy's flowers are colorful with all possible hues of green, yellow, and red. The strain's aroma is an equally diverse mix of tropical fruit and citrus that also comes through in its sweet and sour taste. It was originally developed in the 1980s and has only grown in popularity and potency since then. New patients be warned, however, as this strain may be one to work up to. 

About this brand

Uncle Herbs Health Center

Vision Statement At Uncle Herb's Health Center, we strive to create a safe and welcoming environment for every patient. Our trained staff keeps patients well informed by providing them with the educational materials needed for determining their best method of treatment. We also work closely with other state licensed dispensaries around Arizona, providing them with our wholesale high quality products to offer their patients.