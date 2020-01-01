 Loading…

  5. Pink Bubba Pull N Snap 1g
Indica

Pink Bubba Pull N Snap 1g

by Uncle Riggy's Extracts

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Pink Bubba

Pink Bubba
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Pink Bubba is a mostly indica strain that is said to combine genetics from Bubba Kush and Pink Kush. Earthy pine flavors lead the way with slight floral highlights that bring out this strain’s sweet notes. Perhaps best saved for evening use, Pink Bubba delivers a body-melting blast of physical relaxation alongside dreamy euphoria. 

About this brand

