Hybrid

Space Queen Wax 1g

by Uncle Riggy's Extracts

About this product

About this strain

Space Queen

Space Queen

Space Queen is a legendary hybrid created by famed breeder Vic High of BC Growers Association. A cross between Romulan and Cinderella 99, Space Queen presents a wide array of phenotypes, all of which possess great potency and some variation of a fruity aroma. The most sought after of these is a large, resinous, high-yielding plant that smells of apples, vanilla, and cherries. Space Queen tends to provide consumers with an intense, trippy, speedy buzz.

About this brand

