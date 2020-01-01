🤖🍁 Mono growbox - Lights, ventilation and climate control bundle
by SuperGreenLab
* UL certified safety standards. * Unique and perfect combination of Cree and Osram chips in the market. * High Bin quality: Cree L1-R20-P2-C-01, Osram 3T-1-0-350. * Unique no-glass design delivers increased light to your plants. * Excellent heat sink among LED grow lights provides superior cooling and increased LED life. * Exact wavelength guaranteed. * Easy to install instructions. * Cool jagged design and tough construction. Specification:UFO-160 Par Value: 2028.6umol Lumen: 17540 Lm±5%@AC120V 17174 Lm±5%@AC240V Power draw: 360W + - 5%@AC120V 350W + - 5%@AC240V Input Voltage: AC85-265V Ampere:2.99A/120V 1.483A/240V Core Coverage: 2.75ft*4.2ft Max Coverage: 5.3ft*6.6ft Spectrum: 450~475nm 620~630nm, 650~660nm, and white Light Size: 465*340*80MM Package Size: 740*415*150MM Net Weight: 7.91KG Gross Weight: 9.7KG DB: 51dB Frequency: 50-60HZ
