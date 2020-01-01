🤖🍁 Mono growbox - Lights, ventilation and climate control bundle
by SuperGreenLab
* UL certified safety standards. * Unique and perfect combination of Cree and Osram chips in the market. * High Bin quality: Cree L1-R20-P2-C-01, Osram 3T-1-0-350. * Unique no-glass design delivers increased light to your plants. * Excellent heat sink among LED grow lights provides superior cooling and increased LED life. * Exact wavelength guaranteed. * Easy to install instructions. * Cool jagged design and tough construction. Specification:UFO-80 Par Value: 1469.2umol Lumen:8184 Lm±5%@AC120V 8094 Lm±5%@AC240V Power draw: 175W + - 5%@AC120V 170W + - 5%@AC240V Input Voltage: AC85-265V Ampere: 1.458 A/120V 0.7324 A/240V Core Coverage:2.4ft*2.9ft Max Coverage: 4.6ft*5.2ft Spectrum: 450~475nm 620~630nm, 650~660nm, and white Light Size: 340*300*80MM Package Size: 435*355*140MM Net Weight: 3.7KG Gross Weight: 4.88KG DB: 48dB Frequency: 50-60HZ
