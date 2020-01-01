 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
UFO-80 Cree Osram Led Grow Light

by Unit Farm

Unit Farm Growing Grow Lights UFO-80 Cree Osram Led Grow Light

* UL certified safety standards. * Unique and perfect combination of Cree and Osram chips in the market. * High Bin quality: Cree L1-R20-P2-C-01, Osram 3T-1-0-350. * Unique no-glass design delivers increased light to your plants. * Excellent heat sink among LED grow lights provides superior cooling and increased LED life. * Exact wavelength guaranteed. * Easy to install instructions. * Cool jagged design and tough construction. Specification:UFO-80 Par Value: 1469.2umol Lumen:8184 Lm±5%@AC120V 8094 Lm±5%@AC240V Power draw: 175W + - 5%@AC120V 170W + - 5%@AC240V Input Voltage: AC85-265V Ampere: 1.458 A/120V 0.7324 A/240V Core Coverage:2.4ft*2.9ft Max Coverage: 4.6ft*5.2ft Spectrum: 450~475nm 620~630nm, 650~660nm, and white Light Size: 340*300*80MM Package Size: 435*355*140MM Net Weight: 3.7KG Gross Weight: 4.88KG DB: 48dB Frequency: 50-60HZ

For over 9 years led grow light manufacture experience, we have provided a lot OEM service to different brands, worked with a lot indoor growers, universities, specialist growers, commercial growers and research labs. Our products have been wildly applied for commercial, greenhouse, research and indoor growing. Unit Farm UFO series is comprised of the two top brand LEDs,CREE and OSRAM, higher quality & penetration & yield, lower heat & power consumption, full spectrum, UL listed products.