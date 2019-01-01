About this product
The back of this case is solid and anti-scratch while the sides are flexible. It's solid, sleek, and easy to take on and off. • Back is made of a solid, durable polycarbonate (PC) material • Soft, TPU sides • Holes line up with phone's functions • Back is solid and scratch-resistant
About this brand
Universe in the Clouds
Universe In The Clouds is a cannabis-themed clothing brand! We love cannabis and design that is why we combined the two!