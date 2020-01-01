About this product

Our King Detox Soak offers a luxurious and detoxifying bath experience with only the best, thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Combining Epsom, French Grey, Black Lava and Activated Charcoal with our Water-soluble Hemp Powder, this blend synergistically enhances all of the recovery aspects of a therapeutic salt bath. This soak also contains four carefully selected essential oils: Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Tea Tree and Clove. Our King blend is the strongest we have created thus far. It is the only one with four essential oils on top of our hemp powder-based mineral mix. This blend is designed to meet the needs of those with the highest levels of energy; those who push their bodies and minds to the limit; the people who won’t stop until they achieve their goals. However, full throttle comes at a cost, which is why we selected a combination of essential oils with proven benefits in the areas of inflammation, pain, mental clarity, muscle relaxation and blood circulation. Their synergistic effect helps the body to get rid of the accumulated stress quickly and efficiently, facilitating the transition to a state of deep relaxation, while maintaining concentration and mental focus.