  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. King Original Soak

King Original Soak

by Unplugged Essentials

$16.00MSRP

About this product

The King is the strongest blend we have created so far. It is the only one with four essential oils on top of our hemp powder-based mineral mix. This blend is designed to meet the needs of those with the highest levels of energy; those who push their bodies and minds to the limit; the people who won’t stop until they achieve their goals. However, full throttle comes at a cost, which is why we selected a combination of essential oils with proven benefits in the areas of inflammation, pain, mental clarity, muscle relaxation and blood circulation. Their synergistic effect helps the body to get rid of the accumulated stress quickly and efficiently, facilitating the transition to a state of deep relaxation, while maintaining concentration and mental focus. * Available in 6 oz and 24 oz packaging

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

Born out of the love for Flotation therapy, Unplugged Essentials™ Hemp soaks are a proprietary mix of mineral salts | water soluble hemp-derived cannabinoids + carefully selected essential oil blends. Consisting of 3 diverse salt blends, each line of soak blends offer four truly unique experiences. If you wish to try the original hemp soak on its own, or you want to blend it with your own essential oil mix, then our signature product, the Pawn Soak is for you. If you have specific requirements in terms of focus, muscle relaxation and recovery, stress release and blood flow, we have 3 special blends that incorporate a proprietary mix of essential oil blends that synergistically work together to amplify the benefits : The Knight, Queen, and King soaks.