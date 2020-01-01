About this product
Our Knight Detox Soak offers a luxurious and detoxifying bath experience with only the best, thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Combining Epsom, French Grey, Black Lava and Activated Charcoal with our Water-Soluble Hemp Powder. This blend also contains three carefully selected essential oils: Lavender, Juniper Berry, and Bergamot. This combination has been known to reduce stress and anxiety, help with sleep problems, induce relaxation, ameliorate headaches, migraines and muscle aches, and also act as a detoxifier. Additionally, lavender may improve your skin and hair health, juniper berry may reduce cellulitis and promote healing of the skin, and bergamot will act synergistically to the above but also relieve congestion and may help regulate your hormonal balance.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.