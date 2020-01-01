 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Pawn Detox Soak

Pawn Detox Soak

by Unplugged Essentials

Write a review
Unplugged Essentials Hemp CBD Bath & Body Pawn Detox Soak

$40.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our Pawn Detox Soak offers a luxurious and detoxifying bath experience with only the best, thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Combining Epsom, French Grey, Black Lava and Activated Charcoal with our Water-Soluble Hemp Powder, it synergistically enhances the detoxifying properties of this unique salt blend vs traditional mineral salt bath. The superior relaxing, anti-inflammatory, detoxifying and pain-regulating effect of the water-soluble hemp powder completes this amazing blend to ensure a spa like experience. The end result is a completely raw, detoxifying and relaxing bath without any essential oils or additives.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Unplugged Essentials Logo
Born out of the love for Flotation therapy, Unplugged Essentials™ Hemp soaks are a proprietary mix of mineral salts | water soluble hemp-derived cannabinoids + carefully selected essential oil blends. Consisting of 3 diverse salt blends, each line of soak blends offer four truly unique experiences. If you wish to try the original hemp soak on its own, or you want to blend it with your own essential oil mix, then our signature product, the Pawn Soak is for you. If you have specific requirements in terms of focus, muscle relaxation and recovery, stress release and blood flow, we have 3 special blends that incorporate a proprietary mix of essential oil blends that synergistically work together to amplify the benefits : The Knight, Queen, and King soaks.