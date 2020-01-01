About this product
Our Pawn Detox Soak offers a luxurious and detoxifying bath experience with only the best, thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Combining Epsom, French Grey, Black Lava and Activated Charcoal with our Water-Soluble Hemp Powder, it synergistically enhances the detoxifying properties of this unique salt blend vs traditional mineral salt bath. The superior relaxing, anti-inflammatory, detoxifying and pain-regulating effect of the water-soluble hemp powder completes this amazing blend to ensure a spa like experience. The end result is a completely raw, detoxifying and relaxing bath without any essential oils or additives.
