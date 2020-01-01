About this product
Our Pawn Recovery Soak offers a simple yet effective combination of pharmaceutical grade Epsom salt with our water-soluble hemp powder. It embodies the synergy of the recovery inherently provided by traditional mineral salt bath and the superior relaxing, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and pain-regulating effect of the water-soluble hemp powder. The end result is a completely raw and relaxing bath without any essential oils or additives.
