About this product
The Pawn is our signature soak and the basis of every other soak blend in our product line. It embodies the synergy of the relaxation inherently provided by traditional mineral salt bath and the superior relaxing, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and pain-regulating effect of the water-soluble hemp powder. The end result is a completely raw and relaxing bath without any essential oils or additives. *Available in 6 oz and 24 oz packaging
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.