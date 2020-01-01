About this product
Our Queen Detox Soak offers a luxurious and detoxifying bath experience with only the best, thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Combining Epsom, French Grey, Black Lava and Activated Charcoal with our Water-soluble Hemp Powder. This blend was made with the intention of curating a detoxifying spa-like experience at home. This soak also contains three natural, unique & carefully selected essential oils: Ylang Ylang, Cypress, and Atlas Cedar. This blend has been crafted with the purpose of acting as a natural reset after a long and taxing day. Ylang Ylang, Cypress, and Atlas Cedar are amongst the most harmonious essential oil combinations, with properties that complement and enhance each other. The end result is a combination of anti-inflammatory activity coupled with muscle and cramp relaxation, improved blood circulation and a boosted metabolism; ideal during periods of increased physical and mental stress.
