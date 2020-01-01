About this product
This blend offers a simple yet effective combination of pharmaceutical grade Epsom salt with our water-soluble hemp powder. This blend also contains three carefully selected essential oils: Ylang Ylang, Cypress, and Atlas Cedar. Our Queen blend has been crafted with the purpose of acting as a natural reset and recovery after a long and taxing day. Ylang Ylang, Cypress, and Atlas Cedar are amongst the most harmonious essential oil combinations, with properties that complement and enhance each other. The end result is a combination of anti-inflammatory activity coupled with muscle and cramp relaxation, improved blood circulation and a boosted metabolism; ideal during periods of increased physical and mental stress.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.