 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Queen Recovery Soak

Queen Recovery Soak

by Unplugged Essentials

Write a review
Unplugged Essentials Hemp CBD Bath & Body Queen Recovery Soak

$40.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

This blend offers a simple yet effective combination of pharmaceutical grade Epsom salt with our water-soluble hemp powder. This blend also contains three carefully selected essential oils: Ylang Ylang, Cypress, and Atlas Cedar. Our Queen blend has been crafted with the purpose of acting as a natural reset and recovery after a long and taxing day. Ylang Ylang, Cypress, and Atlas Cedar are amongst the most harmonious essential oil combinations, with properties that complement and enhance each other. The end result is a combination of anti-inflammatory activity coupled with muscle and cramp relaxation, improved blood circulation and a boosted metabolism; ideal during periods of increased physical and mental stress.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Unplugged Essentials Logo
Born out of the love for Flotation therapy, Unplugged Essentials™ Hemp soaks are a proprietary mix of mineral salts | water soluble hemp-derived cannabinoids + carefully selected essential oil blends. Consisting of 3 diverse salt blends, each line of soak blends offer four truly unique experiences. If you wish to try the original hemp soak on its own, or you want to blend it with your own essential oil mix, then our signature product, the Pawn Soak is for you. If you have specific requirements in terms of focus, muscle relaxation and recovery, stress release and blood flow, we have 3 special blends that incorporate a proprietary mix of essential oil blends that synergistically work together to amplify the benefits : The Knight, Queen, and King soaks.