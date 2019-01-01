About this product
This blend has been crafted with the purpose of acting as a natural reset after a long and taxing day. Ylang Ylang, Cypress, and Atlas Cedar are amongst the most harmonious essential oil combinations, with properties that complement and enhance each other. The end result is a combination of anti-inflammatory activity coupled with muscle and cramp relaxation, improved blood circulation and a boosted metabolism. Ideal during periods of increased physical and mental stress. *Available in 6 oz and 24 oz packaging
