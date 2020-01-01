 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Animal Mints Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Animal Mints Pre-Roll 1g

by Uplifted

Write a review
Uplifted Cannabis Pre-rolls Animal Mints Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Animal Mints

Animal Mints

Animal Mints is a potent indica-dominant strain made by crossing Animal Cookies, GSC, and Blue Power. Animal Mints has a pungent sweet aroma, with a sweet mint flavor that follows on the exhale. This strain promotes a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. Animal Mints have buds that are bright green and brown, with a dusting of frost. This strain is bred by Seed Junky.

About this brand

Uplifted Logo
We are a craft cannabis farm from the Pacific Northwest that specializes in a variety of top quality products with years of collective experience.