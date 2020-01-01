 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Tres Dawg Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Tres Dawg Pre-Roll 1g

by Uplifted

Write a review
Uplifted Cannabis Pre-rolls Tres Dawg Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tres Dawg

Tres Dawg

The rare indica-dominant hybrid Tres Dawg by Top Dawg Seeds comes from Afghani #1 and a backcrossed Chemdog. Tres Dawg gave rise to other prized hybrids like Stardawg, Dawg's Waltz, and Appalachia.

About this brand

Uplifted Logo
We are a craft cannabis farm from the Pacific Northwest that specializes in a variety of top quality products with years of collective experience.