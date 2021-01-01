Durban Poison
by UpNorth HumboldtWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
UpNorth Humboldt
About this strain
Durban Poison
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.