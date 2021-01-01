 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. GMO Kush
Hybrid

GMO Kush

by UpNorth Humboldt

Write a review
UpNorth Humboldt Cannabis Flower GMO Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

UpNorth Humboldt Logo

About this strain

GMO Kush

GMO Kush

Bred by Greenpoint Seeds, GMO Kush is a cross of GMO and Topanga Canyon OG. Both parents are known for their potent, flavorful buds that are as beautiful as they are powerful. Perfect for concentrates, GMO Kush puts out loads of resin that pumps out chemy and gassy terps alongside a smooth, creamy flavor from GSC.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review