GMO Pre-Roll 1g

by UpNorth Humboldt

UpNorth Humboldt Cannabis Pre-rolls GMO Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

GMO is an indica-dominant hybrid. This strain is known for its petrol aroma characteristic of any Chemdawg descendant. This smell also has fruity and coffee tones. Meanwhile, the taste is earthy and sweet, like its GSC’s parent. Its soothing effects can be used to treat chronic pain, depression, insomnia, stress and appetite loss. It starts with an euphoric boost that is uplifting but you remain relaxed. You are happy, euphoric and soon, very very hungry. GMO is recommended for evening and nighttime use.

About this brand

UpNorth Humboldt Logo