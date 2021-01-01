 Loading…

Hybrid

GMO Zkittlez

by UpNorth Humboldt

UpNorth Humboldt Cannabis Flower GMO Zkittlez

GMO Zkittlez

A chemy cultivar from the team at Ethos Genetics, GMO Zkittlez is a cross of GMO Cookies and (Zkittlez x OG Kush). This strain offers an intense heavy high that’s perfect for late night sessions when your bed or a comfy couch is close by. Delicious diesel and candy terps will make their way into your dreams.

