Hybrid

Nightmare Cookies

by UpNorth Humboldt

UpNorth Humboldt Cannabis Flower Nightmare Cookies

Nightmare Cookies

Nightmare Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

A cross of White Nightmare and Girl Scout Cookies, Nightmare Cookies is a hybrid that will lock you to the couch while delivering robust, uplifting euphoria. Nightmare Cookies exhibits beautiful purple hues, bright orange pistils, and an aroma that is thick with pine sap, earth, and sweetness. Enjoy this strain toward the end of the day to capitalize on its relaxing effects, appetite stimulation, and overall sedation. 

