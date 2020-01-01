Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
We make delicious chocolate covered fruit bites, created with all natural, organic, no sugar added fruit hand dipped in our signature Belgian chocolate. We have three flavors including Blood Orange and Cherry, each dipped in Belgian Dark Chocolate and our Strawberry dipped in Belgian Milk Chocolate. There are 20 pieces per pack and packs are available in 100mg THC.
Be the first to review this product.