 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Gummy Bottle – Mixed Fruit (10mg, 50qty)

CBD Gummy Bottle – Mixed Fruit (10mg, 50qty)

by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.

Write a review
Upstate Elevator Supply Co. Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Gummy Bottle – Mixed Fruit (10mg, 50qty)
Upstate Elevator Supply Co. Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Gummy Bottle – Mixed Fruit (10mg, 50qty)

$49.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

While our capsules might be the simplest way to enjoy CBD, our organic Gummies are definitely the most fun. Each delicious gummy contains 10mg of CBD and absolutely NO artificial colors or flavors. Despite the fact that CBD oil has quite a distinct taste, our organic CBD gummies taste amazing and do not carry a bitter aftertaste. And to top it off, they are entirely Gluten-Free! With no artificial color or preservatives, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, 0% THC, and cruelty-free and no bitter aftertaste, these gummies are a nice addition to a CBD lifestyle. All natural, taste them to experience the elevation in mind and body…and taste buds. Serving Size: 10mg per gummy; 50 gummies per bottle (500mg total); Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Grape Juice, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Organic Black Carrot Juice, CBD Isolate

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Upstate Elevator Supply Co. Logo
Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.