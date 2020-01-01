 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Gummy – Fruit Slices (30mg, 5qty)

by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.

$15.99MSRP

About this product

While our capsules might be the simplest way to enjoy CBD, our gummies are definitely the most fun. Each delicious, CBD Gummy Fruit Slice contains 30mg of CBD and absolutely NO artificial colors or flavors. Despite the fact that CBD oil has quite a distinct taste, our organic CBD gummies taste amazing and do not carry a bitter aftertaste. And to top it off, they are entirely THC-Free! All natural, taste them to experience the elevation in mind and body…and taste buds. Serving Size: 30mg per gummy; 5 gummies per bag (150mg total); Ingredients: Organic Glucose Syrup (wheat), Organic Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors (organic concentrated apple, organic carrot, organic pumpkin, organic black currant), CBD Isolate *Non-GMO and Cruelty-Free. No artificial flavors or colors. Contains 0% THC. **Manufactured on shared equipment with milk, soy, coconut, fish gelatin and sulfites. Contains Wheat

About this brand

Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.