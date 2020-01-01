 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Gummy – Slightly Tart (30mg, 5qty)

by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.

About this product

While our capsules might be the simplest way to enjoy CBD, our gummies are definitely the most fun. Each delicious gummy worm contains 30mg of CBD and absolutely NO artificial colors or flavors. Despite the fact that CBD oil has quite a distinct taste, our organic CBD gummies taste amazing and do not carry a bitter aftertaste. And to top it off, they are entirely Gluten-Free! With no artificial colors or flavors, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, 0% THC, and cruelty-free and no bitter aftertaste, these gummy worms are a nice addition to a CBD lifestyle. All natural, taste them to experience the elevation in mind and body…and taste buds. Serving Size: 5 per bag (150mg total); 30mg per gummy Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Citric Acid, Pectin, Organic Grape Juice Concentrate, Sodium Citrate, Ascorbic Acid, Colors Added (Organic Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Organic Turmeric, Organic Annatto), Natural Flavors, Crystalline CBD *Vegan, Made with 93% organic ingredients, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO and Cruelty-Free! No artificial flavors or flavors! Contains 0% THC!

About this brand

Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.