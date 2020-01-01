 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Salmon Oil For Pets (250mg, 30ml)

by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.

About this product

pstate Elevator Supply Full Spectrum CBD Salmon Oil for Pets provides your furry friend with all the benefits associated with CBD combined with Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil. Wild caught salmon oil is loaded with EPA and DHA which are healthy and essential Omega-3 fatty acids that provide crucial nutrients for healthy coat, skin and body. These Omegas also help to support proper joint function and heart health while enhancing your pet’s immune system. Blended with a healthy serving of our Full Spectrum CBD, this potent tonic can help your dog or cat lead a calmer, healthier and happier life. The CBD Salmon Oil should be administered orally or on food. Our dropper has precise volume indications to ensure easy and replicable dosing. Symptom relief can be achieved in as little as 10-20 minutes after administration. The oil is a great option for anyone looking to introduce CBD to their favorite pet. Serving Size: 8mg CBD; 250mg per 30ml bottle Recommended Daily Use: <25lbs – ½ Dropper (4mg) 25-50lbs – 1 Dropper (8mg) Ingredients: Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil, Organic MCT Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract

Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.