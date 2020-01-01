About this product

Our Botanical + CBD Stress-Less Roll-On is a custom herbal blend handcrafted in Burlington VT from organically grown high CBD hemp. This fast absorbing, ultra-concentrated, product helps to provide stress relief when applied to the temples, back of neck, under nose and used for palm inhalation several times per day. Handy travel size and convenient metal roller-ball application makes it easy to use while on the go. 10ml w/ metal roller-ball 200mg Full Spectrum CBD Organically Grown Hemp Made With Organic Ingredients Not Tested On Animals Made Without Genetically Modified Ingredients Paraben Free Ingredients: Organic Jojoba, Organic MCT, Stress relieving aromatherapy blend including Lavender, Clary Sage, Lemon, Orange, Rosemary, Jatamansi, and Vetivert, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract