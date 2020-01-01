 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Stress-Less Roll-On (200mg, 10mL)

by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.

$19.99MSRP

Our Botanical + CBD Stress-Less Roll-On is a custom herbal blend handcrafted in Burlington VT from organically grown high CBD hemp. This fast absorbing, ultra-concentrated, product helps to provide stress relief when applied to the temples, back of neck, under nose and used for palm inhalation several times per day. Handy travel size and convenient metal roller-ball application makes it easy to use while on the go. 10ml w/ metal roller-ball 200mg Full Spectrum CBD Organically Grown Hemp Made With Organic Ingredients Not Tested On Animals Made Without Genetically Modified Ingredients Paraben Free Ingredients: Organic Jojoba, Organic MCT, Stress relieving aromatherapy blend including Lavender, Clary Sage, Lemon, Orange, Rosemary, Jatamansi, and Vetivert, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract

Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.