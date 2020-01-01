About this product

Enjoy the same pure and potent CBD extract you’ve come to rely on in our capsules, now available in a raw form that can be ingested or used as a topical salve. Our CBD Coconut Oil is lipid extracted and made from the same organically grown pesticide-free, non-GMO medicinal hemp plants used in our capsules; so you’re guaranteed the same level of quality and effectiveness that you’ve come to expect from The Upstate Elevator Supply Co. Maximum strength potency Organically Grown Pesticide Free Non-GMO Vegan Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract Serving Size: 3000mg CBD per 120ml container Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract *Note: Our CBD products that are extracted with Coconut Oil will become solid when cooled below 74° F. It is normal for the CBD oil to change color as the temperature changes. When colder, the oil will solidify and become a lighter color throughout, or just in particular areas. When warm it will show a darker shade of green and will be more viscous.