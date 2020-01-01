 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Full Spectrum CBD Blister (30mg, 2qty)

by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.

Upstate Elevator Supply Co. Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Full Spectrum CBD Blister (30mg, 2qty)
$6.99MSRP

About this product

Our flagship Upstate Elevator Supply Co. CBD capsules are formulated in 30mg and 50mg dosages. These simple and potent hemp oil capsules are made from 100% organic industrial hemp. They are vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO. Full spectrum capsules might just be the most convenient and pure way of bringing the benefit of CBD into your life; our proprietary extraction process guarantees that our capsules contain nothing but the purest and most potent product possible. Containing only two ingredients; organic coconut oil and pure CBD extract, our capsules have nothing to hide. In addition to high levels of CBD, our whole plant lipid extracted capsules also deliver a diverse array of naturally occurring terpenes, flavonoids and secondary cannabinoids including CBC, CBN, and CBG. While many market available CBD oil capsules contain only isolated or synthetic CBD in a carrier oil, our full spectrum formulations contain over 80 naturally occurring cannabinoids and hundreds of other plant constituents for maximum entourage effect. Organically Grown Pesticide Free Vegan Non-GMO Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract Serving Size: 30mg per capsule (60mg CBD total) Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Vegetarian Capsules *Note: The shade of the CBD oil in our capsules may vary by batch due to slight differences in the production process. Every batch is lab tested for quality and consistency.

About this brand

Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.