Hemp Chewy Calm Bites for Dogs (2.5mg, 30qty)

by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.

About this product

Upstate Elevator Hemp Chewy Calm Bites for Dogs help reduce stress and tension in dogs while maintaining a calm energy. The addition of L-Theanine from green tea further helps dogs relax and increase alpha wave generation. Made with hemp meal, hemp seed oil, full spectrum CBD hemp extract to optimize therapeutic value. Serving Size: 2.5mg CBD per chew, 75mg CBD per bottle Active Ingredients: 250mg Proprietary Hemp Blend (hemp meal, hemp seed oil, hemp extract), 20mg L-Theanine, 10mg L-Trytophan Inactive Ingredients: Arabic gum, brewers yeast, buffered white distilled vinegar, canola oil, chicken liver powder, citric acid, coconut oil, guar gum, green tea extract, natural mixed tocopherols, rosemary extract, silicon dioxide, spearmint, sunflower lecithin, tetrasodium, pyrophosphate, vegetable glycerin, vegetable oil.

About this brand

Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.