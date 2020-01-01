 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Organic Full Spectrum CBD Capsules (30mg, 30qty)

by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.

$44.99MSRP

About this product

These Full Spectrum capsules are crafted from USDA certified organic hemp flower grown on Vermont farms. The resulting cold extracted hemp oil is meticulously blended with USDA certified organic coconut oil and then encapsulated in a vegetarian gelcap. Potent, precise and pure, these whole plant capsules offer whole body relief. Consider them your daily dose of freedom from the ails of modern life. USDA certified organic hemp Made with organic ingredients Pesticide free Non-GMO Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract Vegan Serving Size: 30mg per capsule (900mg CBD total) Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Vegetarian Capsules *Note: The shade of the CBD oil in our capsules may vary by batch due to slight differences in the production process. Every batch is 3rd party lab tested for quality and consistency.

About this brand

Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.