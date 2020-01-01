 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Organic Full Spectrum CBD Capsules (75mg, 30qty)

Organic Full Spectrum CBD Capsules (75mg, 30qty)

by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.

Upstate Elevator Supply Co. Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Organic Full Spectrum CBD Capsules (75mg, 30qty)
$99.99MSRP

About this product

Introducing our New 75mg Full Spectrum CBD capsule – one of the strongest CBD capsules available anywhere! The organically grown hemp used in our 75mg Full Spectrum CBD capsule utilizes our proprietary closed-loop cold extraction process. The extraction is performed at cryogenic temperature to prevent chlorophyll and plant waxes from entering the CBD oil. Lab analysis of this formulation has shown a greater diversity of terpenes and a lower diversity of secondary cannabinoids present when compared to our best selling lipid extracted CBD capsules. Our customers have found this 75mg formulation to be more useful for supporting a healthy sleep cycle, but somewhat less effective in addressing pain and inflammation when compared to our 50mg lipid extracted capsule formulation. These simple and potent hemp oil capsules are made from 100% organic medicinal hemp. They are vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO. Organically grown Pesticide free Non-GMO Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract Vegan Serving Size: 75mg per capsule (2250mg CBD total) Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Vegetarian Capsules *Note: The shade of the CBD oil in our capsules may vary by batch due to slight differences in the production process. Every batch is lab tested for quality and consistency.

About this brand

Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.