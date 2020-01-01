About this product

This Full Spectrum tincture is crafted from USDA certified organic hemp flower grown on Vermont farms. After being harvested, hand bucked and dried, the hemp is cold extracted and then meticulously blended with certified organic MCT oil and a touch of certified organic lemon oil. The end result is an exceedingly clean and limonene forward CBD oil tincture replete with minor cannabinoids and terpenes. Potent, precise and pure, our whole plant tinctures offer whole body relief. Consider them your daily dose of freedom from the ails of modern life. MCT is a virtually colorless, odorless and rapidly digested carrier oil. MCT’s are readily absorbed by the gastrointestinal tract and are easily metabolized by the liver, where they encourage the use of fat for energy rather than for storage. When combined with MCT, our Full Spectrum CBD is highly bioavailable. For best results, we suggest holding the oil under your tongue for faster absorption and maximum bioavailability. USDA certified organic hemp Made with organic ingredients Pesticide free Non-GMO Full-Spectrum cannabinoid extract Vegan Serving Size Options: 15ml: 16mg per serving; 250mg CBD per 15ml bottle 30ml: 16mg per serving; 500mg CBD per 30ml bottle 60ml: New Extra Strength Formula – 32mg per serving; 2000mg CBD per 60ml bottle Ingredients: Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Organic Fractionated Coconut Medium-Chain Triglycerides, Organic Lemon Oil