Six Pack: Black Cherry Lemon CBD Seltzer

by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.

$24.99MSRP

About this product

Upstate Elevator Supply Co. CBD seltzer is infused with flavors of rich, ripe black cherry and tart, sun-ripened Sicilian lemon THC Free, Sugar Free, Sweetener Free, and Zero Calorie. Each can is packed with six million nanograms of highly bioavailable CBD to promote health and wellbeing. Upstate’s proprietary nano-technology allows your body to absorb the CBD up to six times faster than traditional CBD products. Highly available, highly functional, and highly delicious, Upstate’s CBD Black Cherry Lemon Seltzer is a great way to refresh, unwind and elevate all at once! Serving Size: 12 fl Oz (355ml) Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Proprietary Nano-encapsulated Hemp Extract 6mg Cannabidiol (CBD), Natural Flavors

About this brand

Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.