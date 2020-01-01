About this product

MCT is a virtually colorless, odorless and rapidly digested carrier oil. MCT’s are readily absorbed by the gastrointestinal tract and are easily metabolized by the liver, where they encourage the use of fat for energy rather than for storage. When combined with MCT, CBD hemp oil is highly bioavailable. For best results, we suggest holding the oil under your tongue for faster absorption and maximum bioavailability. 99% pure pharmaceutical grade crystalline CBD Pesticide Free Non-GMO Grown with Organic Practices Potent, Maximum Strength Formulation Serving Size Options: 15ml: 16mg per serving; 250mg CBD per 15ml bottle 30ml: 16mg per serving; 500mg CBD per 30ml bottle 60ml: New Extra Strength Formula! 32mg per serving; 2000mg per 60ml bottle Ingredients: Organic Coconut Fractionated Medium Chain Triglycerides, CBD Isolate