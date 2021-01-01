Clarity Delta 8 THC Designer Cartridge 1G
About this product
Designer Cartridges are here! Urb offers the highest quality cartridges made with hemp derived distillate and terpenes. Add a bit of luxury to your day with cannabinoid blends like Clarity (Hybrid), Energy (Sativa), and Rest (Indica). Clarity Δ8 | CBG | Δ10
About this brand
Urb Finest Flowers
Urb Finest Flowers is a premium hemp-derived cannabinoid brand made for the cannabinoid enthusiast and connoisseur. Delve into a rich experience, electrify your senses and elevate your mind and body.
