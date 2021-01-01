 Loading…
Jack Herer Delta 8 THC Cartridge 1 ML

by Urb Finest Flowers

Urb Delta 8 THC Cartridges are made with premium Delta 8 THC Distillate and the highest quality terpene profiles. Ceramic Coil Cartridge; No risk of burning and great smooth taste ZERO additives or fillers (NO PG, NO VG, NO Vitamin E Acetate) Approx. 96% THC per cart.

Urb Finest Flowers is a premium hemp-derived cannabinoid brand made for the cannabinoid enthusiast and connoisseur. Delve into a rich experience, electrify your senses and elevate your mind and body.

Jack Herer

  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

