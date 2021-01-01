 Loading…
Sativa

Lemon Haze Delta 8 THC Cartridge 1ML

by Urb Finest Flowers

Lemon Haze Delta 8 THC Cartridge 1ML

About this product

Urb Delta 8 THC Cartridges are made with premium Delta 8 THC Distillate and the highest quality terpene profiles. Ceramic Coil Cartridge; No risk of burning and great smooth taste ZERO additives or fillers (NO PG, NO VG, NO Vitamin E Acetate) Approx. 96% THC per cart.

About this brand

Urb Finest Flowers is a premium hemp-derived cannabinoid brand made for the cannabinoid enthusiast and connoisseur. Delve into a rich experience, electrify your senses and elevate your mind and body.

About this strain

Lemon Haze

Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Terpinolene

Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

