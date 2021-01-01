 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  5. Purple Punch Delta 8 THC Cartridge 1 ML
Indica

Purple Punch Delta 8 THC Cartridge 1 ML

by Urb Finest Flowers

Write a review
Urb Finest Flowers Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Purple Punch Delta 8 THC Cartridge 1 ML

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Urb Delta 8 THC Cartridges are made with premium Delta 8 THC Distillate and the highest quality terpene profiles. Ceramic Coil Cartridge; No risk of burning and great smooth taste ZERO additives or fillers (NO PG, NO VG, NO Vitamin E Acetate) Approx. 96% THC per cart.

About this brand

Urb Finest Flowers Logo
Urb Finest Flowers is a premium hemp-derived cannabinoid brand made for the cannabinoid enthusiast and connoisseur. Delve into a rich experience, electrify your senses and elevate your mind and body.

About this strain

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review