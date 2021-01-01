 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  5. Strawberry Shortcake Delta 8 THC Cartridge 1 ML
Indica

Strawberry Shortcake Delta 8 THC Cartridge 1 ML

by Urb Finest Flowers

Write a review
Urb Finest Flowers Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Strawberry Shortcake Delta 8 THC Cartridge 1 ML

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Urb Delta 8 THC Cartridges are made with premium Delta 8 THC Distillate and the highest quality terpene profiles. Ceramic Coil Cartridge; No risk of burning and great smooth taste ZERO additives or fillers (NO PG, NO VG, NO Vitamin E Acetate) Approx. 96% THC per cart.

About this brand

Urb Finest Flowers Logo
Urb Finest Flowers is a premium hemp-derived cannabinoid brand made for the cannabinoid enthusiast and connoisseur. Delve into a rich experience, electrify your senses and elevate your mind and body.

About this strain

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Strawberry Shortcake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing White Wookie with The White. This strain provides euphoric effects that put your mind into a state of bliss. Strawberry Shortcake features a strong and hearty strawberry flavor that will have you craving more. This strain is ideal for night time use or during an evening when you have nothing of importance to do. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry Shortcake to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review