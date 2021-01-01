 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Banana Runtz Delta 8 THC Dabs 1 G
Hybrid

Banana Runtz Delta 8 THC Dabs 1 G

by Urb Finest Flowers

Write a review
Urb Finest Flowers Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Banana Runtz Delta 8 THC Dabs 1 G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Urb D8 Dabs are a stable, pull and snap type of slab concentrate made with Delta 8 THC, CBN and CBD for the ultimate effect. Size: 1 gram Amount of D8: 80%+ (per jar)

About this brand

Urb Finest Flowers Logo
Urb Finest Flowers is a premium hemp-derived cannabinoid brand made for the cannabinoid enthusiast and connoisseur. Delve into a rich experience, electrify your senses and elevate your mind and body.

About this strain

Banana Runtz

Banana Runtz

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review