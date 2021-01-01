Hybrid
Banana Runtz Delta 8 THC Dabs 1 G
by Urb Finest FlowersWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Urb D8 Dabs are a stable, pull and snap type of slab concentrate made with Delta 8 THC, CBN and CBD for the ultimate effect. Size: 1 gram Amount of D8: 80%+ (per jar)
About this brand
Urb Finest Flowers
Urb Finest Flowers is a premium hemp-derived cannabinoid brand made for the cannabinoid enthusiast and connoisseur. Delve into a rich experience, electrify your senses and elevate your mind and body.
About this strain
Banana Runtz
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.