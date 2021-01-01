About this product

Designer Dabs are the newest Delta 8 THC product from Urb Finest Flowers. These artisanal dabs are created for cannabis connoisseurs for people who love a fine, quality Delta 8 THC experience. Made with love and care in small batches, each designer dab is hand-crafted to perfection before being bottled and sealed for freshness. These designer dabs are available in an assortment of cannabinoid formulas made with Oleoresin, natural cold preserved strain specific terpenes and flavonoids: Lush Diamonds CBDA | CBG | Δ8 | CBC