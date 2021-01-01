Hybrid
Pink Cookies Delta 8 THC | CBG Flower 5 G
by Urb Finest Flowers
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Premium CBG White flower infused with 95% Delta 8 distillate and terpenes.
About this brand
Urb Finest Flowers
Urb Finest Flowers is a premium hemp-derived cannabinoid brand made for the cannabinoid enthusiast and connoisseur. Delve into a rich experience, electrify your senses and elevate your mind and body.
About this strain
Pink Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage.
