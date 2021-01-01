 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Other products containing delta-8 THC
  5. Pink Cookies Delta 8 THC | CBG Flower 5 G
Hybrid

Pink Cookies Delta 8 THC | CBG Flower 5 G

by Urb Finest Flowers

Write a review
Urb Finest Flowers Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC Pink Cookies Delta 8 THC | CBG Flower 5 G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Premium CBG White flower infused with 95% Delta 8 distillate and terpenes.

About this brand

Urb Finest Flowers Logo
Urb Finest Flowers is a premium hemp-derived cannabinoid brand made for the cannabinoid enthusiast and connoisseur. Delve into a rich experience, electrify your senses and elevate your mind and body.

About this strain

Pink Cookies

Pink Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review