Strawberry Lemonade (AM) Delta 9 THC Urb Rocks - 15 MG
by Urb Finest Flowers
About this product
Compliant Hemp Derived – Less than 0.3% Total THC. Urb rocks is a revolutionary product utilizing a sublingual method of use with a popping and fizzing sensation. Strawberry Lemonade: 15mg Delta 9 THC 60mg Caffeine
About this brand
Urb Finest Flowers
Urb Finest Flowers is a premium hemp-derived cannabinoid brand made for the cannabinoid enthusiast and connoisseur. Delve into a rich experience, electrify your senses and elevate your mind and body.
